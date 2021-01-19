First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI) Stock Price Up 0.8%

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI)’s share price rose 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.12 and last traded at $23.12. Approximately 283 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 29,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.93.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.01.

Get First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,000,000.

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the S&P United States REIT Index (the Index). The Index measures the securitized United States real estate investment trust (REIT) market and maintains a constituency that reflects the composition of the overall REIT market.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.