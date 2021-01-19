Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Analysts at Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FLO. Zacks Investment Research cut Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

Flowers Foods stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.04. The company had a trading volume of 74,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 0.34. Flowers Foods has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $25.18.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $989.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.39 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 5.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,450,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,952,000 after purchasing an additional 171,962 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 56.1% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,881,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,417 shares in the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.0% during the third quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 2,089,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,828,000 after purchasing an additional 41,038 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 3.6% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,897,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,157,000 after purchasing an additional 66,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 116.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,708,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,578,000 after purchasing an additional 917,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

