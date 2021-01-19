Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) Stock Price Up 23%

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:UZAPF)’s share price rose 23% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $168.51 and last traded at $168.51. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.98.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.17.

Flughafen Zürich Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UZAPF)

Flughafen ZÃ¼rich AG owns and operates the ZÃ¼rich Airport in Switzerland. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for passengers with reduced mobility; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services.

