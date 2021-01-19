FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 104,800 Shares of Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) by 524.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,800 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.14% of Artius Acquisition worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Artius Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $428,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $994,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Artius Acquisition during the third quarter worth $995,000. Institutional investors own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

AACQ traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,495,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,185. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.39. Artius Acquisition Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $11.30.

Artius Acquisition Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies.

