FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 20,766 Shares of GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,766 shares during the period. GX Acquisition comprises about 1.5% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.42% of GX Acquisition worth $5,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GXGX. Omni Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of GX Acquisition by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 252,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in GX Acquisition by 16.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GX Acquisition in the third quarter worth $142,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $778,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GX Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $846,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

Get GX Acquisition alerts:

Shares of GXGX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,754. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.00. GX Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $12.17.

GX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX).

Receive News & Ratings for GX Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GX Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.