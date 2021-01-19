FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires New Holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 141.1% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,844,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,868,000 after purchasing an additional 11,613,288 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,248,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,977,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter worth $22,816,000. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,740,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 335,549 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $7,717,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 910,715 shares in the company, valued at $20,946,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,277,914 shares of company stock worth $36,271,905 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,008,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,405,504. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.75. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -143.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 101.30% and a negative net margin of 57.25%. The firm had revenue of $19.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million.

PACB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

