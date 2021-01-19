FNY Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,374 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Xperi worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPER. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,953,000 after buying an additional 440,922 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Xperi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $468,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Xperi by 58.3% during the third quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 567,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 209,013 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Xperi during the third quarter worth $548,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Xperi by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

XPER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Xperi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Xperi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Xperi stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.87. 608,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -37.71 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.75. Xperi Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $22.09.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $202.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.00 million. Xperi had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xperi Holding Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.81%.

In other Xperi news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $128,239.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,002.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

