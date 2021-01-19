FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys 258,927 Shares of Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) by 1,472.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 276,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258,927 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Crescent Acquisition were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Crescent Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $7,436,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.77. 1,553,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,627. Crescent Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $13.11.

In other Crescent Acquisition news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $53,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $159,150 over the last 90 days.

Crescent Acquisition Profile

Crescent Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was formerly known as Crescent Funding Inc and changed its name to Crescent Acquisition Corp. in October 2018. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

