FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys New Holdings in Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.21% of Fusion Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FUSE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fusion Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Fusion Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fusion Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in Fusion Acquisition by 89.8% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 189,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 89,769 shares during the period. 44.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FUSE stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $11.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,935,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,117. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.77. Fusion Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $12.84.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

