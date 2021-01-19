FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 45,853 CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 45,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,000. CNOOC makes up approximately 1.1% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CNOOC by 39.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 497,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,787,000 after purchasing an additional 139,773 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in CNOOC by 0.6% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 174,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNOOC by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 154,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CNOOC by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CNOOC by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 28,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CEO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CNOOC in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CNOOC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Shares of CEO stock traded up $6.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.89. 200,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,819. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.10. CNOOC Limited has a 12-month low of $81.11 and a 12-month high of $171.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in offshore China, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Argentina, Indonesia, Uganda, Iraq, Brazil, Guyana, Russia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: E&P, Trading Business, and Corporate.

