FNY Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,600 shares during the period. Mersana Therapeutics comprises about 1.2% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.24% of Mersana Therapeutics worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $141,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $217,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000.

Mersana Therapeutics stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,223,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,883. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $29.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a current ratio of 13.05.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.16% and a negative net margin of 8,772.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $71,767.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $189,079.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,195.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,754 shares of company stock valued at $477,453. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MRSN shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

