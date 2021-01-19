FNY Investment Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 325.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Trillium Therapeutics worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 8.4% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 42.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

TRIL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Trillium Therapeutics from $16.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Trillium Therapeutics from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bloom Burton cut Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Trillium Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIL traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $14.52. 1,403,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,047. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.27. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $20.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day moving average is $12.50.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.33). Equities analysts predict that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jan Skvarka sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $375,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,447.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Penka Petrova sold 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $39,834.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,797 shares of company stock valued at $558,755 in the last 90 days.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

