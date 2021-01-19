FNY Investment Advisers LLC Grows Position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.55% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASPS. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 24,297 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 20.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 47.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

ASPS stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.59. 57,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,845. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $19.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.48.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $85.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.47 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative net margin of 82.03% and a negative return on equity of 808.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, including vendor management, marketplace transaction management, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.