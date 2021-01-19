FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) by 366.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,821 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 24.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,471,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,578,000 after purchasing an additional 482,876 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,632,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 28.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 710,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,658,000 after acquiring an additional 156,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 495,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after purchasing an additional 37,149 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

CCL stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $20.87. 20,381,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,555,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.11. Carnival Co. & Plc has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $51.38.

In other news, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $102,900,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,607,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,486,136.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays raised Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.74.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.