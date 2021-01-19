FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $8.07 Million Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 1,258.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,508 shares during the period. AstraZeneca accounts for approximately 2.2% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $8,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 24,503.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,780,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,425 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,452,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,342,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,379,000 after purchasing an additional 415,735 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,690,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,620,000 after purchasing an additional 411,008 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in AstraZeneca by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,231,000 after purchasing an additional 377,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,207,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,156,195. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $64.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $137.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.66.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. On average, analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf raised AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. HSBC raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.80.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.