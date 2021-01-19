FNY Investment Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,372 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Forterra worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRTA. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Forterra by 443.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 49,156 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Forterra during the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Forterra by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Forterra by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 44,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forterra in the third quarter worth $1,618,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FRTA traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.22. 632,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,206. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. Forterra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $20.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 2.54.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Forterra had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $457.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.57 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Forterra, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FRTA. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Forterra in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Forterra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Forterra from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

