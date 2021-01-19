FNY Investment Advisers LLC Increases Position in Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) by 128.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,400 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.20% of Churchill Capital Corp II worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCX. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 118,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 68,700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp II by 24.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp II during the third quarter valued at $471,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II during the third quarter worth about $2,403,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Capital Corp II alerts:

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp II stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.65. 2,262,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,902,854. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29. Churchill Capital Corp II has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99.

Churchill Capital Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Hornblower Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp II was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.