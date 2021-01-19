FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $1.05 Million in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WLTW. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 17.2% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 335.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 80,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,831,000 after purchasing an additional 62,078 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,168,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 28,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $208.50. The stock had a trading volume of 941,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $220.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.07.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.91%.

WLTW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

