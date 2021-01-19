FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $1.86 Million in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 92,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Lordstown Motors as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Investment House LLC purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $809,000. 12.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RIDE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

In related news, VP Chuan D. Vo sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $311,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 191,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,967,752.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Chuan D. Vo sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 191,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,824,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,301.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIDE remained flat at $$24.23 during trading on Tuesday. 5,291,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,037,886. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.76. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $31.80.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

