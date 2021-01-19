FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $2.46 Million in Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 142,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 1.19% of Flux Power as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Flux Power during the third quarter valued at $1,152,000. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Flux Power alerts:

FLUX stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,335. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day moving average is $10.98. The company has a market capitalization of $217.67 million, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.97. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $22.50.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FLUX. Zacks Investment Research raised Flux Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Flux Power in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.