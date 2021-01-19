FNY Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77,400 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Tenaris in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Tenaris by 131.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Tenaris by 3,590.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 460,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 448,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Tenaris by 20.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,580 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenaris stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,878,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,400. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.00. Tenaris S.A. has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.88.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.74 million. Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. Equities analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TS. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.40 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. CSFB started coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tenaris from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Tenaris has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.27.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

