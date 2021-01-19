FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $1.71 Million Investment in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 19.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of argenx by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 16.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of argenx stock traded up $7.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $287.00. 172,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,216. argenx SE has a 52 week low of $103.75 and a 52 week high of $312.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.23. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.68 and a beta of 1.00.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($3.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 million. As a group, research analysts expect that argenx SE will post -12.48 EPS for the current year.

ARGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on argenx from $265.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on argenx from $275.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Guggenheim cut shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.82.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

