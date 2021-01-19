FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $16.85 Million Investment in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 84,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,845,000. Kinsale Capital Group accounts for approximately 4.6% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.37% of Kinsale Capital Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KNSL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1,564.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 424,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 398,720 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 70,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,404,000 after purchasing an additional 24,280 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 26.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 82,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,609,000 after buying an additional 17,020 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,882,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 849.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 14,188 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gregory M. Share sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total transaction of $549,356.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,537.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $72,147.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,106.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,081 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,543. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist upped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.00.

Shares of KNSL stock traded down $5.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $192.98. 184,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,542. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.83. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.93 and a fifty-two week high of $252.70.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.35). Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $122.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, homeowners, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

