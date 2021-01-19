FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.16% of American Superconductor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMSC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of American Superconductor by 293.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Superconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in American Superconductor by 21.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in American Superconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $327,000. 48.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $482,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMSC traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,392. The company has a market cap of $690.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.34 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.31 and a 200 day moving average of $15.65. American Superconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $31.78.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 27.88% and a negative net margin of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $21.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

AMSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of American Superconductor in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on American Superconductor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand.

