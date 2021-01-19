FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 34,892 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 174.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,892 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NCLH. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at $909,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 193.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. 50.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

In related news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $2,265,143.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,062,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NCLH traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.30. 10,714,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,630,392. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $59.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.24) by ($0.11). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. The business had revenue of $6.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.76 million. Equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

