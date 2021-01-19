FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases New Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 118,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,080,000. HSBC makes up 0.8% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSBC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 304,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its position in HSBC by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 60,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the third quarter worth about $1,521,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 16.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 2.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,545,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,255,000 after purchasing an additional 37,299 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of HSBC stock traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $28.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,808,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,951. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $38.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.26. The firm has a market cap of $114.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.02, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). HSBC had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 billion. On average, analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HSBC shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Investec lowered HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HSBC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.