FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 95,938 Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 95,938 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,601,000. Xilinx comprises approximately 3.7% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter worth $29,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Xilinx by 93.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 34.5% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Xilinx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.95.

Shares of Xilinx stock traded up $2.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,647,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365,128. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.21. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $154.93. The company has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $766.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.33 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

