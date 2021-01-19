FNY Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 64.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,916 shares during the period. Equinor ASA comprises 1.6% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $6,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 599.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 15.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

EQNR traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.81. 3,371,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,937,893. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day moving average of $15.58.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQNR. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. CSFB reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.