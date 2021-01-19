FNY Investment Advisers LLC Sells 2,400,000 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 58.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,672,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,400,000 shares during the period. Lloyds Banking Group accounts for approximately 0.9% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 25.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,565,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 319,517 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 24.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,454,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 478,236 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 37.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 19,794 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,641,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 292,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 168,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.93. 5,200,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,793,452. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $3.08. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.58.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. HSBC cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Investec lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

