FNY Investment Advisers LLC Sells 267,739 Shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 68.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,236 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 267,739 shares during the period. Grubhub makes up 2.5% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Grubhub worth $9,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRUB. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Grubhub by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $193,031,000 after acquiring an additional 976,885 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Grubhub by 749.5% in the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,510,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $181,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,530 shares during the period. Omni Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 7,529.9% in the third quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 1,809,738 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $130,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,019 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its stake in Grubhub by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,808,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $130,827,000 after buying an additional 503,100 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P increased its stake in Grubhub by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,784,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $129,099,000 after buying an additional 115,365 shares during the period. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Brian P. Mcandrews sold 31,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $2,346,778.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,017.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,635 shares in the company, valued at $441,445.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,059 shares of company stock worth $3,634,049. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GRUB traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.15. 1,498,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,755. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -56.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.36. Grubhub Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.35 and a 12-month high of $85.53.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.49. Grubhub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $493.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.24 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GRUB shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grubhub in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.89.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

