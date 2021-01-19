FNY Investment Advisers LLC Sells 61,445 Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 474,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,445 shares during the period. CleanSpark accounts for about 3.8% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 1.98% of CleanSpark worth $13,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,023,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the third quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

CLSK traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $30.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,422,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,777,203. The company has a market capitalization of $732.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.77 and a beta of 5.37. CleanSpark, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average of $13.49.

CLSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

