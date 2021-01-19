FNY Investment Advisers LLC Sells 74,524 Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,524 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.18% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weld Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 10.7% during the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.6% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 132,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPWH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

SPWH remained flat at $$17.59 on Tuesday. 943,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,267. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $767.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.06. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $18.46.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $385.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

