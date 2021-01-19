FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes $4.51 Million Position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 420,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,512,000. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II accounts for about 1.2% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.98% of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $11.67. 1,228,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,529. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.70. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $12.12.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II Profile

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

