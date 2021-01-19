FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 119,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Osprey Technology Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in Osprey Technology Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $5,095,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,659,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,039,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Osprey Technology Acquisition in the third quarter worth $927,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition during the third quarter worth $755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Osprey Technology Acquisition alerts:

NYSE SFTW traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.60. The stock had a trading volume of 85,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,646. Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $10.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.45.

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on opportunities in the technology sector, primarily in Software-as-a-Service model. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Osprey Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osprey Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.