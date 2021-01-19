FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 86,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,568,000. Ryanair makes up approximately 2.6% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ryanair by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Ryanair by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Ryanair by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryanair alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on RYAAY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. AlphaValue upgraded Ryanair to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.50.

Shares of RYAAY traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.15. The stock had a trading volume of 406,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,615. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.02. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $118.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 1.61.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 21.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -4.93 EPS for the current year.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.