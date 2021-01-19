FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 112,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.39% of SCVX at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of SCVX in the third quarter worth about $196,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SCVX in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,021,000. Finally, Akaris Global Partners LP purchased a new stake in SCVX during the third quarter worth about $68,000. 55.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCVX stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.63. 117,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,430. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.48. SCVX Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.37.

SCVX Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

