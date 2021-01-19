FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 58,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TOT. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 63,452 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Total by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Total by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in Total by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 61,992 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Total by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,938 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 5.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Total alerts:

TOT traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.98. 2,155,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,512,543. Total Se has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.97. The company has a market capitalization of $119.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.81, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.21. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $33.14 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Total Se will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.9583 per share. This is a boost from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Total’s dividend payout ratio is 53.42%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TOT shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Total from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.