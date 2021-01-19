Folgory Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $104,030.00 (FLG)

Folgory Coin (CURRENCY:FLG) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 19th. Folgory Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.84 million and $104,030.00 worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Folgory Coin has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. One Folgory Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000782 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00057847 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.58 or 0.00539189 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00042238 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,380.34 or 0.03905260 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00013167 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00015684 BTC.

Folgory Coin Profile

Folgory Coin (CRYPTO:FLG) is a token. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2019. Folgory Coin’s total supply is 63,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,525,493 tokens. Folgory Coin’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1 . Folgory Coin’s official website is folgory.com

Folgory Coin Token Trading

Folgory Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

