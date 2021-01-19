Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FMX has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

FMX opened at $75.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $96.73.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.47). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 825.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 92.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

