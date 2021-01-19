Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) rose 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.47 and last traded at $43.47. Approximately 332 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 64.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $597.00 million during the quarter.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.