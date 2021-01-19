Forte Capital LLC ADV Has $2.89 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lessened its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,573 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,169 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.17. The stock had a trading volume of 628,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,270,005. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.59. The firm has a market cap of $190.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 2,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $1,926,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,717,909.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.54.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

