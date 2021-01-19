Forte Capital LLC ADV Has $20.60 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,551 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 3.2% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $20,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,324,000. Resource Planning Group boosted its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.0% during the second quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 10,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Fullen Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,218,000. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 26,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.13. 68,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,477,760. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $75.55 and a 12 month high of $124.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.50.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

