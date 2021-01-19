Forte Capital LLC ADV Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,342,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,333,000 after purchasing an additional 443,287 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 153.3% in the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,933,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,464 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,406,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,031,000 after acquiring an additional 438,479 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 384.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,115,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,916 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,885,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,194,000 after acquiring an additional 321,293 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,390. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $44.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.58 and a 200 day moving average of $40.53.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

