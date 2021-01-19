Forte Capital LLC ADV Lowers Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,104 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.5% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Forte Capital LLC ADV owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $16,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.1% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 62,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,722,000. Marotta Asset Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 199,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,704,000 after purchasing an additional 9,718 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,878,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $123.94. 10,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,030. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.55. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $67.66 and a 1-year high of $124.96.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

