Forte Capital LLC ADV Purchases 745 Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.4% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,580,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,315,000 after buying an additional 71,239 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,330,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,733,000 after buying an additional 32,934 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,195,000 after buying an additional 150,906 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 971,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,036,000 after buying an additional 12,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 937,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,397,000 after buying an additional 46,093 shares in the last quarter.

VUG traded up $2.39 on Tuesday, reaching $252.50. 46,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,960. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $257.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.86.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

