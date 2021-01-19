Forte Capital LLC ADV Sells 566 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000.

IVV traded up $3.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $380.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,302,130. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $372.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.56. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $382.86.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

