Fortune Minerals Limited (FT.TO) (TSE:FT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.10

Fortune Minerals Limited (FT.TO) (TSE:FT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 344208 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm has a market cap of C$35.96 million and a PE ratio of -50.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

About Fortune Minerals Limited (FT.TO) (TSE:FT)

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project, which covering an area of approximately 4,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

