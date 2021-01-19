Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

Franklin Street Properties has decreased its dividend payment by 52.6% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FSP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.63. The company had a trading volume of 767,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,913. The company has a market capitalization of $496.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.50 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Street Properties has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.37.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.21). Franklin Street Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Street Properties will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.31.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

