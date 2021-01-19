Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Guardian Investment Management

Guardian Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,799 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 19,650 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan comprises about 1.3% of Guardian Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $105,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427,692 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,555,718 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $149,451,000 after buying an additional 2,145,941 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,776 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 624,669 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $9,770,000 after purchasing an additional 27,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,365,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,446,973. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $32.49. The company has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -350.74 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.47.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

In related news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $12,255,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,890,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,776,851.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $475,790.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 977,387 shares of company stock worth $24,508,456 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

