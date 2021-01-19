Freshii Inc. (FRII.TO) (TSE:FRII) Trading 1.1% Higher

Freshii Inc. (FRII.TO) (TSE:FRII) shares shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.80 and last traded at C$1.78. 27,744 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 51,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.76.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company has a market cap of C$56.16 million and a PE ratio of -15.48.

Freshii Inc. (FRII.TO) Company Profile (TSE:FRII)

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. As of May 12, 2020, the company operated 470 restaurant in 16 countries worldwide.

